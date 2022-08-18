Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps Sells 13,000 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

