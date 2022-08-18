Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 191,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.