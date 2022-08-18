ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,513 shares of company stock valued at $479,222 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ON24 by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

