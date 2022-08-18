One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $11,736.90 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $11,736.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,737,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,412.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSS remained flat at $3.97 on Thursday. 20,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.95. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.