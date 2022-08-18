One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $11,736.90 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $11,736.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,737,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,412.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSS remained flat at $3.97 on Thursday. 20,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.95. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $6.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.