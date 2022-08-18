Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $148,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

