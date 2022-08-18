Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,330,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.25 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.