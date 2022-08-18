OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Michael Celano Buys 12,000 Shares

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.