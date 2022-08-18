OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Michael Celano Buys 12,000 Shares

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) Director Michael Celano acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after buying an additional 1,202,948 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 635,793 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 248,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 236,703 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

