O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Gregory D. Johnson Sells 300 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $736.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $665.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

