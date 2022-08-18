O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $82,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 260.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $743.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,944 shares of company stock valued at $33,105,798. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

