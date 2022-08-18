Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGS opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Orgenesis has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Orgenesis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

