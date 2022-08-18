Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Stanley Stern Sells 7,500 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.27. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after buying an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.