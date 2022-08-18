Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.