PAC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $48,021.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,026,121,230 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

