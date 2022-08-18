Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $605.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $517.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,197. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

