Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

PAAS opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $30.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

