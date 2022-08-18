Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.20

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 19200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Pan Orient Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$59.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.