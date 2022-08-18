PARSIQ Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $24.03 million and $692,255.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00483902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.38 or 0.01920439 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001829 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00230821 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

