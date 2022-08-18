Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,722 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PTNR. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Partner Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Featured Stories

