Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

