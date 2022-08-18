Paul A. Jones Sells 5,029 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.