Paul A. Jones Sells 5,029 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.49 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.