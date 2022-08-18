PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PAVmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.44. PAVmed has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

About PAVmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PAVmed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

