PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,704,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,457.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after buying an additional 1,161,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,989 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

