PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian stock opened at $284.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average is $241.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

