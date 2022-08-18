PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 533 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

