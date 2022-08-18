PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 581 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,146,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500,125 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,075.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5,751.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,290 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE TJX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.