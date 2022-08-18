PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $599.13 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,763.77 or 0.07504196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129109 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034865 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00069504 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Coin Trading
