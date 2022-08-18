Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,020 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Paya were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paya by 73.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 514,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,687 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $929.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.74 and a beta of -0.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.