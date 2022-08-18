Paybswap 1-Day Volume Reaches $97.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $53,973.77 and $97.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00733574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
