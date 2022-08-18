Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $390.68 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.31.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

