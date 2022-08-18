Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.19.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $269.18 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.64.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,513 shares of company stock worth $16,902,600. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,389,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.