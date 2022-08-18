Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,326,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

