PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.