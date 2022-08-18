Peony 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,246.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $4,246.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00031740 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 320,949,597 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.