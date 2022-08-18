Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Announces Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,997. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
