Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Announces Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,997. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

