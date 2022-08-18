Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

