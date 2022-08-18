PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of Hold.
PetroChina Stock Performance
Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
