PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised PetroChina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 853.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

