Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.