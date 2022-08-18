Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PECO opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.31.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.41%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
