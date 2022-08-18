Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Investec downgraded Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $726.67.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

