Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 7,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 943,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Photronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Photronics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

