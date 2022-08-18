PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.54. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 257,544 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $132.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other PHX Minerals news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc bought 81,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares in the company, valued at $14,332,475.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PHX Minerals news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc bought 81,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares in the company, valued at $14,332,475.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 151,649 shares of company stock worth $564,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,122,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.