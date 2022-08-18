Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Purchases C$18,500.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,079,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,797,075.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00.

PNE opened at C$1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

