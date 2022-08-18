Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.
Pinterest Stock Performance
NYSE:PINS opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
