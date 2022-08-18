Piper Sandler Raises OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target to $1.50

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of OncoCyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.