Piper Sandler Raises Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $6.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,169,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,059,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

