PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 127.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. PirateCash has a market cap of $453,988.48 and $115.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

