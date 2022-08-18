Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 2.22. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,829. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.