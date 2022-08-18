Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

