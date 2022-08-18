PlayDapp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.33 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $184.78 million and approximately $30.33 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

