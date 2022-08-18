PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $31.76

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.76, but opened at $30.37. PLDT shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.991 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PLDT by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

